Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie dies at 79

Christine McVie, the English keyboardist and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, has died.

McVie's family said the musician passed away after battling a "short illness." They did not provide any other specifics about the illness.

"She was in the company of her family," the family statement says.

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie on social media.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the group says in a statement. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in the 1970s after marrying bassist John McVie.

She was 79 years old.