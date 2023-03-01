Firefighters rescue two dogs who fell through ice in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — Firefighters from the North Metro Fire Rescue District and Thornton Fire Department rescued two dogs who fell through the ice at Nott Lake in Thornton, Colorado, Tuesday afternoon.

The owner tried to rescue the dogs, but fell through the ice in the process, North Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet. He was able to get out on his own.

This afternoon, North Metro firefighters and Thornton firefighters rescued two dogs from Nott Lake in Thornton. The owner attempted a rescue but fell through the ice. Luckily he was able to get out on his own. Both dogs were rescued by firefighters and are home and doing well. pic.twitter.com/FMbJ3wIOaV — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) March 1, 2023

Firefighters rescued both dogs, who are now home and doing well, according to North Metro Fire Rescue.

This article was written by Scripps News Denver.