1 person dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Trump Tower fire

One person was killed and four firefighters were injured in a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The person who died was a resident of the building's 50th floor who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition, department spokeswoman Angelica Conroy told CNN.

The fire was contained to the 50th floor of the tower, located on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The four firefighters injured had non-life threatening injuries, Conroy said.

No members of the Trump family were at the tower during the fire, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. President Donald Trump tweeted before the news of the death that the fire was out and "very confined" in the "well built building" and congratulated the firefighters.

His son, Eric Trump, also congratulated the firefighters before news of the death, saying "the @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"

However, while contained, the fire was not under control, according to CNN affiliate WABC-TV.

The fire at Trump Tower comes three months after a minor fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of the building, according to CNN affiliate WCBS-TV. Two people were injured in the fire that officials said may have been caused by electrical heaters inside the cooling tower.