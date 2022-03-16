Fed expected to raise interest rates Wednesday in an effort to control inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates on Wednesday as inflation continues to increase.

Chairman Jerome Powell recently told Congress recently that he supports the move.

The Fed is expected to hike rates between 0.25-0.50% at first, with similar hikes anticipated throughout the rest of the year if inflation doesn’t decline.

In February, annual inflation reached 7.9% and goods experienced the steepest rise in prices since 1982.

Powell has said that the country needs to move away from low interest rates, as they’re not “appropriate for the current situation in the economy."

The Fed's hike is expected to raise credit card interest rates from about 16% to 17%.

Should that happen, monthly minimum payments will go up, and if that's all a person pays, the debt will be $300-$400 more in the end.

That's a big impact when the average credit card debt in the U.S. is around $5,000.

When it comes to car loans, the rate hike will likely raise a monthly payment on a $25,000 car about $5 to $15.

In terms of homes, a $400,000 mortgage would be around $200 more each month and at least $70,000 more over 30 years. That may impact someone's decision to buy and could cool off a red-hot housing market.

There is at least one benefit from the change – people will earn more interest from their savings accounts.