FDA reports shortage of amoxicillin

Amoxicillin is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The drug is used to treat various bacterial infections in children, including acute sinusitis and urinary tract infections.

According to The Hill, drugmakers Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Sandoz have reported that the drug is in short supply.

The FDA does not say when it expects the shortage to be resolved.

It comes at a bad time for doctors and parents. RSV cases are surging across the U.S. While amoxicillin is not prescribed to treat RSV, it could help with other problems that arise due to the virus, like an ear infection.

This is the second major shortage of a popular drug to be reported in the last month. The FDA also says the U.S. is experiencing a shortage of Adderall.

It's approved to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.