FBI issues statement on fake emails sent

The FBI says it's aware of fake emails caused by a software malfunction generated from an FBI-operated server.

In a statement, the agency said the fake emails were originated from a server that sent notifications to its Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP). Still, they were "not part of the FBI’s corporate email service."

"The FBI is aware of a software misconfiguration that temporarily allowed an actor to leverage the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP) to send fake emails," the agency said. "No actor was able to access or compromise any data or PII on the FBI’s network."

The agency said once they found out what was going on, the problem was quickly fixed, and they warned others "to disregard the fake emails, and confirmed the integrity of our networks."