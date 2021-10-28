Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Congress Facebook Whistleblower
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 14:32:07-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future.

The company’s corporate name will be Meta, while its flagship social networking site will keep the Facebook name, The Washington Post reports.

Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7