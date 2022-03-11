Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies

Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years played fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” has died.

His wife, Carol Delgado, tells The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma on Thursday at their home in New York. He was 81.

As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican-American, he got to play a rare non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such representation was rare.

The producers of the show encouraged him to use Spanish as he interacted with Big Bird, Oscar and Elmo.

Delgado began on the show in 1971, and remained until 2016.

The Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, paid tribute to Delgado.

"At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series," the organization said. "We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world."