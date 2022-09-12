Elderly couple rescued from wildfire after their car became disabled

Deputies had to rescue an elderly couple from the middle of a California wildfire after their car became disabled as they tried to flee.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the couple called saying they were stranded with their two dogs as they were trying to escape the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire had consumed both sides of the roadway.

Deputies had to drive through the fire line in order to reach the couple.

“Visibility was low several times with active fire all around,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “At one point, the low visibility forced the deputy to stop with flames touching the vehicle. Fortunately, the winds blew the smoke away in time for the deputy to drive to safety.”

The sheriff’s office said everyone made it away from the wildfire safely.

As of Monday morning, the fire was 10% contained and has burned 72 square miles. Evacuations were ordered in two California counties in response to the fire.