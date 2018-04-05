Driver of bus that overturned on way to Masters Tournament charged with drunken driving

GEORGIA — A tour bus carrying 18 passengers headed to watch golf at the Masters Tournament overturned Thursday morning, and the driver has been charged.

The crash near Augusta happened just before 9 a.m. Eastern. The Georgia State Patrol said the driver has been charged with driving under the influence.

The bus went off the right side of the road, GSP said in a release. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned in a median on Interstate 20.

"Several of the passengers were transported to Doctors Hospital in Augusta with non-life threatening injuries," the report said.

The driver of the bus was Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, 61, of Gwinnett County, Georgia. He was charged with DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.

The bus is owned by Jet Executive Limousine, Inc.