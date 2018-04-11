Driver goes airborne for length of football field after missing stop sign in Ohio

Kaylyn Hlavaty
5:34 AM, Apr 11, 2018
Driver goes airborne for length of football field after missing stop sign in Medina County

Mike Vielhaber
A driver was life-flighted to a Cleveland hospital after missing a stop sign, causing him to go airborne in Medina County Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a driver was traveling westbound on Grafton Road in Medina County when he missed the stop sign at Marks Road, causing him to go airborne for about the length of a football field.

The car cut off the top of two trees that were about 15-20 feet in the air before coming to a stop in a residential yard.

The driver's injuries are unknown at this time. 

