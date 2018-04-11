Driver goes airborne for length of football field after missing stop sign in Ohio

A driver was life-flighted to a Cleveland hospital after missing a stop sign, causing him to go airborne in Medina County Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a driver was traveling westbound on Grafton Road in Medina County when he missed the stop sign at Marks Road, causing him to go airborne for about the length of a football field.

The car cut off the top of two trees that were about 15-20 feet in the air before coming to a stop in a residential yard.

The driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

The distance of the crash (most of this was in the air) marked in red. Google maps measures it at 335 feet. pic.twitter.com/OL7Mpug0Dt — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 11, 2018

