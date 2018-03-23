Driver dies in fiery crash at Travis Air Force Base in California

An unauthorized vehicle drove onto Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, crashed and erupted into flames, killing the driver, authorities said.

There were no other fatalities in the security breach Wednesday night, the base said in a statement. It did not identify the driver, but said the car "gained unauthorized access" through the main gate.

"Travis AFB security forces immediately responded," the statement said. "Additionally, the base's explosive ordnance disposal team, office of special investigations and other responders were on scene."

It's unclear whether the crash was deliberate. The Air Force and the FBI are investigating.

"The investigation is ongoing and there are no current known threats to the base or community," the base said. " The main gate has reopened and all other facilities are operating as normal."

Travis Air Force Base is home to 10,000 military personnel, and a major hub for logistics and military cargo in the Pacific. It's the largest military aerial port in the US, and includes facilities for airlift and aerial refueling.

The base is located in Solano County and is midway between Sacramento and San Francisco.

"The safety and welfare of our airmen, their families and our local community is our top priority," said Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander. "I am extremely proud of how our first responders quickly addressed the situation to keep Travis and the surrounding area out of harm's way."