Doordash offers new incentives to offset elevated gas prices

Doordash is joining Uber in trying to offset the increased price of gas for its drivers.

The company announced it is launching a gas rewards program.

"Through DasherDirect, a prepaid business Visa debit card designed for Dashers, Dashers will soon be able to get 10% cash back on gas purchases – at any U.S. station – every time they use their card, even when they aren’t dashing," the company said in a statement.

The company will also be dishing out bonuses for drivers who travel more than 100 miles a week for deliveries.

Doordash says the incentive programs will be in place through at least April.

Last week, Uber announced it would temporarily charge an additional $0.55 on each trip. Uber Eats drivers will receive up to $0.45 for each delivery.

The surcharge will stay in effect for 60 days, and then the company will reassess the situation.