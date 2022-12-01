'Don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon': TikToker fined for hitting golf ball into canyon

A TikToker recently got into some hot water after she posted a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon.

On Oct. 26, the National Park Service said an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page that showed her not only hitting a golf ball but also throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point.

“Do we really need to say, ‘Don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’” the National Park Service said on the Grand Canyon’s Facebook page. “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

The agency said a day after the video was posted, they were able to identify the individual, who was later confirmed by officials to The Arizona Republic and The Washington Post as 20-year-old Katie Sigmond.

Sigmond was initially charged with three misdemeanors, the Arizona Republic reported, but received citations for disorderly conduct and tossing or throwing items into the canyon.

She was also fined $285, which the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts confirmed to the Arizona Republic they received payments for on Nov. 15.