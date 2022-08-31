Dolly Parton announces new pet apparel line called 'Doggy Parton'

As if entertainment legend Dolly Parton hasn't conquered everything, she's now launching a new line of pet apparel inspired by her signature fun and glitzy style.

The pet accessories and apparel line will be called "Doggy Parton" and will run in partnership with SportPet Designs.

Fans can dress their furry loved ones up in down-home looks sold through the brand's website and on Amazon.com.

Customers will be helping a good cause, as a portion of the profits from product sales will be donated to the animal rescue and welfare group, Willa B. Farms.

Parton said, "my love for pets is stronger than ever," as she hopes to help customers give their pets some "Dolly flair."