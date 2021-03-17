Disneyland, California Adventure to reopen April 30

(KGTV) -- Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are slated to reopen to the public on April 30 in a limited capacity.

Disney Parks officials said both parks in Anaheim, which have been closed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be opening with a reservation-based system in place due to California's COVID-19 guidance.

In a blog post, officials said: "Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines. More details about this new reservation system will be available soon."

Additionally, park officials are reminding potential visitors that many health and safety protocols will be in effect.

State health officials announced earlier this month that theme parks can reopen beginning April 1 in counties that have reached the red tier of the state's four-level Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Orange County moved into the red tier last week.

Just announced! Magic is finally returning to the @Disneyland Resort theme parks! Disneyland park & Disney California Adventure park are planning to officially reopen to the public on April 30, with limited capacity. More details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/ITJiKCzVmc pic.twitter.com/tyFqW8gZYj — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 17, 2021

Hotels on the Disney Parks property will also welcome guests back in a phased approach. Officials said the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen April 29, while Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen May 2.

The Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date, according to officials.

Disneyland Resort Preident Ken Potrock said, “The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here. We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

This story originally reported by Jermaine Ong on 10News.com