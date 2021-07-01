Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort

Rescue crews and family members of those still missing in a Florida condo collapse are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday.

Many hope the visit will provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to thank first responders and search and rescue teams.

They also plan to meet with the families of victims.

The president’s visit comes a week after a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Surfside suddenly came crashing down.

Search crews going through the ruins found the remains of six people Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18.

The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145.

