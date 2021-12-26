Watch
Desmond Tutu, South Africa's foe of apartheid, dies at 90

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - US President Barack Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Desmond Tutu, widely regarded as "South Africa's moral conscience," who was a leading anti-apartheid activist in South Africa., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, it was announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 15:31:29-05

JOHANNESBURG — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, has died at 90. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later as the Archbishop of Cape Town, as well as frequent protests, to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity.

He was also a leading advocate for LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Tutu as “a moral compass for me and so many others.”

The Dalai Lama, a good friend of Tutu’s, said Tutu was “entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called him “an inspiration to generations.”

