Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Democrats struggle to save Biden $3.5T bill, no deal struck

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 10:22 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 23:22:18-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats are still struggling to reach a deal on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion government overhaul.

Late-night votes have been called off, with action to resume Friday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had pushed the House into an evening session as the Democratic leaders worked to negotiate a scaled-back plan centrist holdouts would accept.

But it appeared no immediate deal was within reach after hours of top White House aides shuttling across the Capitol between the offices of Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin held fast to his declaration that he was willing to meet the president less than halfway, and late-night votes were called off.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7