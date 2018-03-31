How many times do you say, "This weekend I’m going to organize my house," and then don’t? Bart Flerterski is the same way and I showed him how to declutter his house with 5 easy ideas.

We began in his basement. That’s where he stores all of his stuff that he doesn’t know what to do with. Bart told me, he likes to avoid this room because it overwhelming.

The first tip to declutter your house is to pick one item per day and get rid of it. By sticking to one item, the task of decluttering isn't as daunting.

Step two, ask yourself, "Do you love it, do you use it and will you ever use it again?" If you love it and use it, then keep it. If not, get rid of it.

If those two steps are too much to handle, start small. Everybody has a junk drawer. Clean out that drawer first and then work your way up to an actual room.

Maybe you don’t have a messy basement, but you have a lot of paperwork scattered on your desk. It’s time to organize those papers. Skip the file cabinet and take out your smartphone. Take pictures of every document and store it in the cloud.

Last tip, adopt a zero accumulation rule. If you take one item in, then you have to take one item out.