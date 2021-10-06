White House COVID-19 response team to hold briefing as daily case rate falls

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a briefing Wednesday as daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations from the delta variant-fueled summer surge continue to fall.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fourth wave of the virus appears to be on the outs. The U.S. is currently seeing about 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day — a figure much higher than the early summer low of about 11,000 a day, but fewer than 125,000 a day that was recorded early last month.

The CDC also says that the average number of daily deaths has also fallen in the last two weeks from about 1,700 a day to a current rate of about 1,400 a day.

Finally, the CDC also says that new COVID-19 hospital admissions for people have all ages have fallen dramatically since late August.

While case rates are falling, the CDC still categorizes community transmission in the vast majority of the U.S. as "high" — the highest stage on a four-level scale.

The White House's briefing also comes just days after the U.S. surpassed 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 — a figure that continues to lead the world.

The COVID-19 response team will address the nation in a virtual briefing Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.