President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement Thursday morning.

Biden, 79, was slated to visit Pennsylvania on Thursday but instead will work remotely.

The White House said Biden is taking Paxlovid, which has federal emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 for high-risk patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that older COVID-19 patients face a higher risk of hospitalization.

The White House said Biden is fully vaccinated, twice boosted and experiencing "very mild symptoms." Dr. Kevin O'Connor released a letter saying Biden's symptoms include a runny nose, fatigue and occasional cough. The symptoms began last night, he said.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden returned home from the Middle East late Saturday after visiting leaders in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. Once returning, Biden did not have any public events until Wednesday, delivering remarks on the climate in Somerset, Massachusetts. He did, however, meet with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska on Tuesday.

First lady Jill Biden told reporters in Detroit she plans to keep her schedule but will be wearing a mask in public, per CDC guidelines. She tested negative this morning.

Breaking story will be updated.