NHL postpones 3 more Vancouver Canucks games due to coronavirus fears

The NHL postponed three more Vancouver Canucks games on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues.

Forward Adam Gaudette, defenseman Travis Hamonic, and a member of the Canucks coaching staff are in NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Canucks games at Edmonton on Saturday, and at Winnipeg on Sunday and Tuesday, have been postponed. That’s in addition to the home game against the Calgary Flames that was postponed Wednesday.

Rescheduled dates have not been announced.

Pending test results in the coming days, it’s expected the Canucks will be able to resume their game schedule next Thursday, but the team can’t practice before Tuesday.