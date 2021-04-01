Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

NHL postpones 3 more Vancouver Canucks games due to coronavirus fears

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side's executive board and Canadian health officials. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
2021 Seaso Deal Hockey
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 18:52:12-04

The NHL postponed three more Vancouver Canucks games on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues.

Forward Adam Gaudette, defenseman Travis Hamonic, and a member of the Canucks coaching staff are in NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Canucks games at Edmonton on Saturday, and at Winnipeg on Sunday and Tuesday, have been postponed. That’s in addition to the home game against the Calgary Flames that was postponed Wednesday.

Rescheduled dates have not been announced.

Pending test results in the coming days, it’s expected the Canucks will be able to resume their game schedule next Thursday, but the team can’t practice before Tuesday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.