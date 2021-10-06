Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Los Angeles to require COVID-19 vaccine for indoor sites

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 1:48 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 14:50:52-04

The Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that will require proof of complete vaccination for indoor spaces.

The ordinance, which is considered on the country's strictest vaccine mandates, begins on Nov. 4.

The LA Times reported the mandate passed with 11 votes, just short of the 12 votes needed to pass with an urgency clause allowing it to take effect immediately.

According to the Associated Press, the new mandate requires everyone to be fully vaccinated to enter bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms, or even Los Angeles Lakers games.

Per the news outlet, Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to sign the ordinance into law.

Those with religious or medical exemptions for vaccinations must test negative for the virus 72 hours before entering the establishments.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.