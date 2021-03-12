Menu

Live music to return to New Orleans starting Friday

Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - A deserted stretch of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans is seen Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 12, 2021
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, live music is making its way back to New Orleans' famous bars.

On Friday, the city announced it was moving to a modified Phase three, which will see restaurants, retail stores, and salons operate at a 75% capacity.

According to the city, a bar without a food permit can serve at 50% capacity indoors.

Gathering indoor and outdoor in the city, which was raised late last month, are capped at 75 and 150 guests, respectively.

Sporting events were limited at 15% capacity indoors and 25% outdoors.

The changes went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday.

