Europe tells tourists: Welcome back! Now work out the rules

Europe is opening up to Americans and other visitors after more than a year of COVID-induced restrictions.

European governments hope to lure tourists — and their dollars — back to the continent’s trattorias, vistas and cultural treasures.

But the rules on who’s allowed in, how and when, vary from country to country.

EU members are far from united on the safest way to open up, as national governments have resisted surrendering control over their frontiers amid the pandemic.

And post-Brexit Britain is going its own way altogether.

U.S. borders, meanwhile, remain largely closed to non-Americans.

