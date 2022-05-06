Watch
Army separates 505 members who didn't meet COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Sgt. Travis Snyder, Jose Picart
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine given at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, Dec. 16, 2020, south of Seattle. The Army says 98% of its active duty force had gotten at least one dose of the mandatory coronavirus vaccine as of this week’s deadline for the shots. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 14:22:52-04

The U.S. Army announced Friday it has separated 505 members for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, the Army said 97% of its full members are fully vaccinated, while 88% of Army Reserves are considered fully vaccinated.

While detailed data from the Reserves will not be public until after June 30, the Army said it disapproved 671 out of 723 requests for medical exemptions. The Army said it approved 22 of the requests. Additionally, the Army said it disapproved 927 out of 4,302 requests for religious exemptions. The Army approved eight religious exemptions for the vaccine.

The Army said it has reprimanded 3,392 members related to the vaccine.

Active-duty members had a Dec. 15, 2021 deadline, and Reserve and National Guard units are expected to be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022.

