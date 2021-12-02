Copycat threats of violence force some school districts in Michigan to close Thursday

DETROIT — A mass school shooting on Tuesday in Oxford, Michigan, has sparked a disturbing trend across Metro-Detroit.
School districts in the area say they're dealing with copycat threats of violence, and more than a dozen districts have canceled class Thursday to remain cautious.
These threats are popping up on social media. It's already making uneasy students scared to go to school. In Troy, district leaders say they canceled classes over a rumored threat they found on Snapchat.
Troy police say they are investigating.
Holly area schools will be closed Thursday and Friday as the Holly Police Department investigates another threat circulating on social media.
According to police, the threat does not look credible, but officials say they will be beefing up on-campus security as a precaution.
According to Superintendent Pat Watson, Bloomfield Hills Schools will also be closed Thursday.
He sent a memo to parents Wednesday night saying: "Over the past hour, BHS and other communities across the region have received numerous reports of threats of violence circulating on social media. Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
On Wednesday, a threat of violence also caused a shutdown at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills. The school's website indicated police were investigating a social media threat made against high schools in the county.
List of other schools closed Thursday, December 2:
- Avondale School District
- Bloomfield Hills School District
- Cedar Crest Acdmy/Early Child Ctr
- Clarenceville School District
- Clarkston Community Schools
- Clawson Public Schools
- Clintondale Community Schools
- DeLaSalle Collegiate High
- Detroit Catholic Central High
- Everest Academy
- Everest Collegiate High
- Farmington Central High
- Farmington High
- Four Corners Montessori Academy
- Harbor High
- Hazel Park Community Schools
- Holy Family Regional North
- Holy Family Regional South
- Keys Grace Academy
- Lakeland High
- Lake Orion Community Schools
- Lamphere Public Schools
- Milford High
- Momentum Academy
- North Farmington High
- Notre Dame Lower Division
- Notre Dame Prep
- Oakland Tech-NE Campus
- Oakland Tech-NW Campus
- Oakland Tech-SE Campus
- Oakland Tech-SW Campus
- Oakside Scholars Charter Academy
- Oak Valley Middle
- Ortonville Montessori Center
- Rochester Community Schools
- Saint Catherine of Siena Academy
- St. Joseph Catholic-Lake Orion
- St. Mary's Preparatory
- St. Patrick Catholic -White Lake
- South Lyon Community Schools
- Troy School District
- Walled Lake School District
- Walton Charter Academy
- Warren Consolidated Schools
- Waterford Schools
- West Bloomfield School District
- White Lake Middle
Over in Southfield, regional officials say someone brought a weapon to school, but they did not cancel classes Thursday. They will have more police officers on campus.
We're told no one was hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody.
Birmingham Schools will also be in session on Thursday.
Alex Bozarjian at WXYZ first reported this story.