Colorado office complex shooting: 2 adults, 2 children shot near dentist's office

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Four people were shot, including two children, at an office complex in Westminster, Colorado. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The call came in around 3:05 p.m. local time on Thursday. Police responded to a report of shots fired at an office complex near a dentist's office.

Westminster police say the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

Westminster police officer Cheri Spottke said that the suspect fled soon after the shooting. She could not provide a description of the shooter or if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

It's unclear if the shooting was random or if the victims were targeted.

Video from a news helicopter shows crime tape encompassing the office complex and a nearby Comfort Dental office.

Around 5:33 p.m., troopers say a wildlife officer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on I-25 but soon lost sight of the Corolla.

About 10 minutes later, troopers caught up with the suspect north of Meadows Parkway in Castle Rock and pulled the car over, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The suspect has yet to be identified.