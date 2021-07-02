Watch
Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Posted at 1:34 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 02:34:29-04

Florida officials are working on plans to demolish what’s left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building.

The plans were revealed Thursday after concerns about the structure’s instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.

After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure.

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said engineers are looking at different methods for the demolition.

He said if the building comes down, there initially will be a slowdown in the rescue operation.

But he said the demolition of the structure would create a safer working environment that could allow more personnel on the site and accelerate the pace of the work.

