Climate talks draft agreement expresses 'alarm and concern'

Negotiators at the United Nations climate talks are considering a draft decision that highlights “alarm and concern” about global warming the planet already is experiencing.

The early version of the cover decision at the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, calls on the world to cut about half of its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 2030.

The draft decision released Wednesday calls on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels,” but makes no explicit reference to ending the use of oil and gas.

Whatever comes out of the meeting in Glasgow has to be unanimously approved by nearly 200 nations attending the negotiations.