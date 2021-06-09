Watch
Chipotle says it will raise menu prices by about 4%

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows a sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Chipotle says it will offer special cash and stock bonuses and improved paid parental leave benefits to workers following recent tax reform legislation. The burrito chain is the latest company to take such action. Others making similar moves include Walmart, Starbucks and Disney. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that qualified hourly and salaried restaurant workers will receive a special one-time cash bonus of up to $1,000. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Chipotle
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 12:42:15-04

Chipotle fans will pay a few cents more for their burrito bowls in the near future.

Chipotle executive Brian Niccol said Tuesday at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Service conference that the fast-casual Mexican chain had raised prices by about 4% to cover a recent wage increase for its employees,

The 4% price increase means a customer with a $10 order would pay an additional 40 cents for their food.

According to the New York Times, Niccol said that the company preferred not to raise prices, but "it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed, and make sure we had the pipeline of people to support our growth.”

In May, Chipotle announced it was increasing restaurant worker's wages to an average of $15 an hour, CNN reports.

The wage hike comes as restaurants across the country are struggling to hire workers as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chipotle itself says it plans to hire 20,000 workers this summer, according to the New York Times.

CNN reports that McDonald's and Darden Restaurants — the parent company of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse — have raised wages for their employees in recent weeks.

