China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu

Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 12:05:45-04

China reported the first case of a person contracting the H3N8 strain of bird flu.

Chinese health officials said the infected person is a four-year-old boy from Henan province. He reportedly began experiencing symptoms, which included a fever, on April 5. As his symptoms worsened, officials said the boy was admitted to a hospital.

The boy had reportedly raised chickens at his family's home.

Health officials say the risk of large-scale transmission to humans is low.

The child's close contacts have not tested positive for the virus, officials said.

