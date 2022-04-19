'Chick-fil-A of honky tonks': Garth Brooks announces name of bar in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music star Garth Brooks revealed Friday the name of his upcoming downtown Nashville bar.

The bar will be called Friends in Low Places, which is also the name of the hit song Brooks released in 1990.

It'll be located in the Lower Broadway area.

"They keep asking me what I want, I want the Chick-fil-A of honky tonks," Brooks said. "I want a place where you go in and feel good. I want it to feel safe, and everybody's got good manners. I'm hoping that there's right when you walk in it's a 'love everybody' stated right there. That's what it's about, right? So I want a place that's just safe. That feels good. I'd love it to just be a classic honky tonk."

Have any of my Friends in Low Places hanging out on Broadway seen this yet?! Nashville, I CAN’T WAIT for this weekend! love, g#FILPonBROADWAY pic.twitter.com/LZkVc5bL3H — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 14, 2022

No opening date has been scheduled, and Brooks said he has seen renderings and drawings of the bar. But he has yet to step foot in the honky tonk to be.

"I'm hopin' this place is a thumpin' place that always looks like there's something crazy going on in there," Brooks said. "I like that but when you walk in I hope it's country music that you hear."

Emily West at WTVF first reported this story.