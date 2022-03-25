Chevrolet donating new truck to Texas teen caught in tornado

The Texas teen captured on video of his pickup truck being flipped over by a tornado is being gifted a new truck by Chevrolet.

On Thursday, Chevrolet posted about the surprise, saying 16-year-old Riley Leon will be picking up a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red at Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet on Saturday.

"We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms," the car company said in the Facebook post.

The viral video was captured on March 21 in Elgin by storm chaser Brian Emfinger, which showed Leon's red pickup truck being blown over onto its side, spun around, and then blown back right side up before the driver drove off.

According to WFAA, Leon was driving home from an interview with Whataburger on State Highway 290 when the tornado struck.

Leon recalled the shocking moment to the KVUE and Good Morning America.

"I wasn't scared that much, but it was a shocking moment for me," Leon said.