CES 2023 to return in full, showcasing newest in tech from robots to electric vehicles

After a bumpy few years due to the pandemic, the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, Nevada is back in full force.

More than 2,400 exhibitors will be at the show, according to a release by the Consumer Technology Association. The association expects 100,000 attendees or more. CES 2023 is 50 percent bigger than CES 2022 in size alone.

Some big announcements have already been made by companies as of Thursday evening.

Lenovo revealed a two-in-one OLED laptop, Ring introduced a new car dash cam, and John Deere announced an eco-friendly way to fertilize seeds.

Delta Airlines also announced it will launch free Wi-Fi starting February 1 for SkyMiles program members.

Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint announced they will install thousands of EV chargers in the U.S. Sony and Honda also revealed their new electronic car brand, Afeela.

A spokesperson for CES announced no exhibitors from Russia would be allowed, citing the country’s invasion of Ukraine. This only impacted one potential exhibitor, according to reports.

CES runs from January 5 through January 8.

