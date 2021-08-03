Watch
CDC authorizes new eviction moratorium

Damian Dovarganes/AP
A paper envelope written with the words "Rent Money $ " is left tucked in a lighting pole in the Boyle Heights east district of the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Aug 03, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) put in place a new eviction moratorium that will run through Oct. 3, 2021.

It applies to counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of COVID-19, which is an estimated 90% of the country.

The CDC says the eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief while people get vaccinated against the virus, which is surging due to the Delta variant.

The Biden administration faced pressure from Democrats to reinstate an eviction moratorium after the previous one expired at the end of July.

