Carnival delays debut of biggest ship ever, adds cancelations to schedule

Cruise enthusiasts are going to have to wait a bit longer to sail on Carnival's next new cruise ship.

When Carnival's Jubilee finally does set sail in 2023, it will tie with Carnival's Celebration as the biggest ship ever for the company.

Carnival said in a statement that it had notified guests who were booked on the first six cruises for the Carnival Jubilee that the ship's delivery had been postponed. Guests have now been told that the first cruise will be on Dec. 23, 2023 out of Galveston, Texas.

The company said the ship is under construction in Germany, and told guests that supply chain issues were to blame for the delay.

The ship was previously set to be delivered in October 2023.

Once completed, the ship will sail directly to Galveston, Texas in order to be ready to depart for the Christmas holiday next year.

The company's cancelations will see its original plan to sail from Southampton, UK to Texas, plus five Caribbean sailings in 2023, removed from its previous itinerary.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said, “This is disappointing news, but with the notification from the shipyard, we are advising our guests as quickly as we can.”

“We appreciate their understanding as we work to deliver another spectacular ship that will provide a vacation experience our guests deserve and will absolutely love,” Duffy said.