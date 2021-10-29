Watch
Capitol Police officer charged with obstructing riot investigation resigns

Posted at 3:23 PM, Oct 29, 2021
A Capitol Police officer who was indicted for obstructing the Jan. 6 investigation has resigned, according to NBC News.

Michael Riley is accused of telling someone on Facebook to remove posts that showed them inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

"The evidence will show that it is not a felony for one person to suggest to another that they take down ill-conceived Facebook posts," an attorney for Riley said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Riley was not in the Capitol at the time of the attack. He had responded to a report of a pipe bomb. He has been a Capitol Police officer for about 25 years.

Prior to his resignation, Riley was on administrative leave.

