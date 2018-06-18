Canadian boy calls police on parents because they made him eat salad

Most kids don't like salad. And why would they? It's a safe bet that most adults would eat pizza and french fries for every meal if they had the metabolism and energy of a 12-year-old.

But one Canadian boy took his contempt for vegetables to the next level last week when he called the police on his parents — twice — because he didn't care for the salad they had made for him.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the boy from Halifax, Nova Scotia called the Royal Mounted Canadian Police (RCMP) just before 10 p.m. to tell them how much he disliked the salad. While police were en route to respond to the call, the boy called again and "reiterated how much he disliked the salad."

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson was asked by reporters what kind of salad prompted such an extreme reaction from the boy, but could not provide specifics.

The RCMP used the call as a teaching moment, reminding Canadian citizens that they should only use 911 in emergency situations.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.