Canada fully approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, company says

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now fully approved for adults in Canada, according to a statement from the pharmaceutical company.

Canada is now the first country to fully approve the single-dose vaccine. In the U.S., the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is operating under emergency use authorization.

“We are delighted by Health Canada’s decision to approve the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 clinical data that proves the vaccine’s robust safety and efficacy,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., global head of research & development for Johnson & Johnson.

In addition to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Canadians have the choice to receive three other vaccines: AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer.

Canada reports that 75% of its population is fully vaccinated. In the U.S., 58.9% of its population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.