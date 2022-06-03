California woman finds $36,000 in couch she got for free off Craigslist

It's not every day you find tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

It all started when Vicky Umodu brought home a couch she got for free off Craigslist.

The Southern California woman found several envelopes filled with money - $36,000 to be exact - hidden inside the couch.

At first, she did not realize what she had found.

"I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in," Umodu said. "There was something. I thought it was a heating pad. My son... 'Come, come, come, come'... I was screaming. It's money. I need to call the guy!"

Umodu returned all of the cash to the original owners, who said they got rid of the couch after a loved one had recently died.

The grateful family gave her $2,200 to say thank you.

The family added that they also found hundreds of dollars in cash hidden around the house.