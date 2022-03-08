Bulldozer crushes man in port-a-potty at Florida landfill

A man who was inside a port-a-potty was killed when a driver of a bulldozer ran it over, authorities said.

The driver and the person inside the port-a-potty were both reportedly working at the Polk County North Central Landfill when the incident occurred on March 4.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the bulldozer didn't see the port-a-potty because the blade was up and he was on an incline.

"Once on level ground, he began to turn his bulldozer and heard a loud crumble," the sheriff's office said.

The driver reportedly jumped out of the bulldozer and found the unresponsive man, who was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the death is "a tragic, industrial accident," according to NBC News.

OSHA is reportedly investigating the incident.