Body found in Atlanta river identified as missing CDC scientist

A body recovered this week from a river in Atlanta has been identified as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist who vanished in February, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos said Thursday.

The remains of Timothy Cunningham, 35, were found Tuesday in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta, Campos said.

A news conference is set for 2 p.m. ET Thursday. The Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department will participate.