Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say a wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground just off Key Largo, Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies rushed to help the group of migrants, including women and children.

Video from the Coast Guard shows crews escorting the migrants to safety.

Our priority is keeping everyone safe after this dangerous voyage and grounding. “Multiple agencies responded quickly & worked closely to protect a lot of lives today.” - Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, #CoastGuard District Seven. @mcsonews @MyFWC @MiamiDadeFire pic.twitter.com/4SrZSgLShK — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 7, 2022

Approximately 160 people swam ashore in the shallow waters near Ocean Reef Club Sunday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted Sunday night that many of the migrants were in need of medical attention.

It was not immediately known how many were taken to hospitals.

According to The Miami Herald, this was the third large group of migrants from Haiti to try to get into the country within the last week.

The publication says more than 500 people, from those groups, were taken into custody by U.S. immigration officials.