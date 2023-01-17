Biden will travel to California to areas impacted by storms

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will travel to California on Thursday to visit areas of the state's Central Coast affected by intense storms that caused flooding and damage.

Biden will meet with first responders and officials and visit impacted areas after a string of recent storms wreaked havoc on some areas of the state's coast.

Biden has approved a disaster declaration for California that will order federal aid to supplement state tribal resources in recovery efforts.

Damage assessments are being conducted along with rescue and recovery efforts.

Recovery work has continued in areas like Orcutt and Morro Bay in the Central Coast.

Officials were still searching for a 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away in flood waters as his mother drove him to school.