Barbados becoming republic for first time

The island of Barbados is preparing to say goodbye to the British monarchy.

The Associated Press reported that the Caribbean island will become a republic for the first time and will remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.

Prince Charles, who arrived on Sunday, is there to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Sandra Mason, who will become the island's first-ever president.

The AP reported that she would be sworn on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old was elected last month by the Barbadian parliament, the news outlet reported.

According to CNN, Barbados was first settled by Britain in 1627.

It gained independence from Great Britain in November 1966.

The AP reported that the island didn't need to be granted permission to become a republic, but it will remain a member of the Commonwealth Realm.