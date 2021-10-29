Baldwin shooting highlights risks of rushed film production

The fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on a movie set has put a microscope on an often-unseen corner of the film industry where critics say the pursuit of profit can lead to unsafe working conditions.

With a budget of around $7 million, the Western “Rust” was no micro-budget indie.

The previous best-picture winner at the Academy Awards, “Nomadland,” was made for less.

But the New Mexico set where Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had inexperienced crew members, apparent safety lapses and a serious labor dispute.

For some in the business, the failures reflect larger issues in a fast-evolving movie industry.