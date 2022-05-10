Bahamas calls on US to help with investigation of tourists' deaths

Officials say samples extracted from three tourists from Tennessee and Florida who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances have been sent to a U.S. lab to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened.

Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying.

Results of a toxicology study are expected in about a week, Rolle said.

He identified the victims as Michael and Robbie Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida.

Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to Florida and remains in serious condition.

Their bodies were found Friday morning at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma.

Rolle said they all went to the doctor the night before their deaths.

The tourists went at different times and reported eating different things.

The Bahamas’ Department of Environmental Health and police are still continuing their investigation.