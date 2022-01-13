Watch
Badger in Spain leads archaeologists to more than 200 Roman coins

CNN Newsource
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 13:19:48-05

A badger is being credited with digging up a treasure trove of ancient Roman coins.

Archaeologists in Spain say the badger had hidden more than 200 coins dating from 2 to 400 A.D. in a cave in Asturias.

A man exploring the cave says he found a nest that the badger had dug with coins all around it.

Excavators were called in and recovered 209 coins, which are now being cleaned to be displayed.

The head of the project says the discovery sheds light on the fall of the Roman Empire and related migrations into northern Spain.

Archaeologists plan to excavate more at the site sometime this year.

